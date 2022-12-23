Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,708,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

