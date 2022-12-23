Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 282,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,708,924. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

