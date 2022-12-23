FY2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $18.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

BLDR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,097,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

