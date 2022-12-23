FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.79. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.