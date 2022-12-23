FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

BMO opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

