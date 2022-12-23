FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

