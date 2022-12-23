G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15,112.75 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021840 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

