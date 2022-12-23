GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Stock Price Up 29.5%

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) shares rose 29.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
GAM Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
GAM Company Profile
GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAM (GMHLY)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.