GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Stock Price Up 29.5%

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) shares rose 29.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

GAM Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

GAM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.