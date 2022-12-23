Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 46,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,260,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.73.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

