Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 46,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,260,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 6.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.73.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.