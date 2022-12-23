General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,553 shares.The stock last traded at $36.15 and had previously closed at $35.72.
General American Investors Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.
General American Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,341,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
