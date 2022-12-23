General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,553 shares.The stock last traded at $36.15 and had previously closed at $35.72.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,399 shares of company stock valued at $59,942 in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,341,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

