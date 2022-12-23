GG TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,814.04 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $107.13 million and approximately $30,814.04 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $859.69 or 0.05109334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00500572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.41 or 0.29659133 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08342031 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,498.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

