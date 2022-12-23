GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 7.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.78. 92,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,004,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

