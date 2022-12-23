Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF opened at 2.40 on Monday. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of 1.78 and a 1 year high of 6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 3.67.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

