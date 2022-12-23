Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.62.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

