Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225.67 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $87.15 or 0.00518358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $225.67 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.



About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

