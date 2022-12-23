Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 4.1%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.41. 2,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 826,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. StockNews.com upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $897,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 281.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

