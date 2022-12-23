Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$1.10. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.21.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

