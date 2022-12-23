Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stake Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,660 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Green Plains by 145,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 109,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 109,484 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 20.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 268,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $530,000.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

GPRE opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

