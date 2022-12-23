Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 2,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 42,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 547.22% and a negative net margin of 61.83%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

