GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.79) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.19) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.92) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.37) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,452.80 ($17.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,361. The stock has a market cap of £59.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.84. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,407.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,495.72.

Insider Activity at GSK

About GSK

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,085.20). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,085.20). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.08) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,789.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,126 shares of company stock worth $8,409,642 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.