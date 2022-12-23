Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 25,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

