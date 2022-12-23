Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.38

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.38 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 1103828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.63 ($0.06).

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The company has a market capitalization of £45.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.91.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

