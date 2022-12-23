HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

HONE stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $686.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,231 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

