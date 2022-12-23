Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $482.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.03. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $343.78 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.