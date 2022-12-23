Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.31. 2,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

