Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $100.94. 12,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

