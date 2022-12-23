Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,404. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.