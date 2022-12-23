Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a moderate risk rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HVT opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

