Hc Sponsor Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. Analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.