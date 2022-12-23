Hc Sponsor Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hyperfine Stock Performance
Shares of HYPR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.61.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. Analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyperfine (HYPR)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.