Head to Head Comparison: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.82 $33.36 billion $1.09 76.91 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amazon.com and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amazon.com and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 2 2 41 0 2.87 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $148.65, indicating a potential upside of 77.41%. Given Amazon.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Capstone Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

