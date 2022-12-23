HEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.81 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $12.81 billion and approximately $3.76 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
