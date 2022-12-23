HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

HEXO Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 71.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HEXO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in HEXO by 91.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

