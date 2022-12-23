HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average is $257.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

