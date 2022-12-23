HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

