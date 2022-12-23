HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $586,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

INT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

