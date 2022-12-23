HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 383,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

