HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

