HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.