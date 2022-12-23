HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $204.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

