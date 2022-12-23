HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $334.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.55 and a 200-day moving average of $349.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23 and a beta of 0.96. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $535.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.87.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.