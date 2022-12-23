High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of HWO stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
