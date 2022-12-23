Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Insider Acquires A$12,500.00 in Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hornby bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).

Andrew Hornby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Andrew Hornby bought 400,000 shares of Hiremii stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Hornby bought 14,768 shares of Hiremii stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$635.02 ($426.19).

Hiremii Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

About Hiremii

Hiremii Limited operates as a labour hire and recruitment company in Australia. It operates Hiremii technology, a cloud-based platform. The company also provides recruitment and full-service labour hire solution that provides digitized employee onboarding services. Hiremii Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

