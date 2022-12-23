Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Insider Acquires A$12,500.00 in Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hornby bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).
Andrew Hornby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Andrew Hornby bought 400,000 shares of Hiremii stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Hornby bought 14,768 shares of Hiremii stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$635.02 ($426.19).
Hiremii Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.
About Hiremii
Hiremii Limited operates as a labour hire and recruitment company in Australia. It operates Hiremii technology, a cloud-based platform. The company also provides recruitment and full-service labour hire solution that provides digitized employee onboarding services. Hiremii Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Hiremii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiremii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.