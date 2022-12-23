HNP Capital LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.78. 59,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

