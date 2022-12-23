HNP Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $734.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $740.06 and a 200 day moving average of $668.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

