HNP Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 108,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

