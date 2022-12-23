HNP Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,733. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.