HNP Capital LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $71.93. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

