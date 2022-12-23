Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

