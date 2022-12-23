Horizen Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.95 or 0.00053106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $117.94 million and $5.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00235103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,179,500 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

