Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.96 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $118.09 million and $6.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.96 or 0.00053306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00234278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,178,975 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

